Pokemon Go Maker Is Launching an AR Virtual Pet Game

Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced a new creature-collecting augment reality game called Peridot.

Billed as a "real-world adventure pet game where you care for one-of-a-kind adorable creatures," Peridot will let you collect the eponymous magical critters and raise them to maturity by exploring the world together. The ultimate goal of the game is to "re-diversify their species to protect them from extinction."

Much like virtual pets, you'll be able to feed and play with your Peridots, as well as take them out on adventures. As you walk around the real world, you'll obtain items and other in-game treasures that will help you raise your digital companions. You'll also be able to breed Peridots and discover new species.

Peridot is slated to "soft launch" on both Google Play and the App Store in select regions this month. You can preregister on the official Peridot website to learn more about the game and be notified when it launches in your region.