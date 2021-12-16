Pokemon Go Kyurem raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Kyurem, the legendary dragon/ice type from Pokemon Black and White, is appearing in five-star raids once again until Dec. 31. As with Reshiram and Zekrom earlier this month, there's a chance you'll encounter a Shiny Kyurem during its stint in raids -- your first opportunity to get one in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the legendary Pokemon before it leaves the game again.

Raid hours

Kyurem will be Pokemon Go's featured five-star raid boss from Dec. 16 through the end of the month. These raids don't follow a set schedule, but you'll have more chances to join one during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event, which takes place every Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. There will be two Kyurem Raid Hours before the legendary Pokemon leaves the game:

Dec. 22

Dec. 29

Kyurem weaknesses

As mentioned, Kyurem is a dragon/ice type, which makes it vulnerable to rock, fighting, fairy, steel and other dragon Pokemon. You can see some recommended monsters, along with which moves they should know, below.

Best Kyurem counters

Rock

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Counter, Aura Sphere Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Best moves

Kyurem can be a formidable ice Pokemon, but to make the most of it, you'll want to teach it dragon-type moves. In particular, Kyurem will dish out the most damage if you teach it the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

We're more than halfway through December, but there's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including its annual holiday event. You can catch up on everything else going on in the game in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.