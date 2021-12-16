Pokemon Go Kyurem raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Kyurem, the legendary dragon/ice type from Pokemon Black and White, is appearing in five-star raids once again until Dec. 31. As with Reshiram and Zekrom earlier this month, there's a chance you'll encounter a Shiny Kyurem during its stint in raids -- your first opportunity to get one in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the legendary Pokemon before it leaves the game again.
Raid hours
Kyurem will be Pokemon Go's featured five-star raid boss from Dec. 16 through the end of the month. These raids don't follow a set schedule, but you'll have more chances to join one during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event, which takes place every Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. There will be two Kyurem Raid Hours before the legendary Pokemon leaves the game:
- Dec. 22
- Dec. 29
Kyurem weaknesses
As mentioned, Kyurem is a dragon/ice type, which makes it vulnerable to rock, fighting, fairy, steel and other dragon Pokemon. You can see some recommended monsters, along with which moves they should know, below.
Best Kyurem counters
Rock
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
Dragon
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Steel
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head
Best moves
Kyurem can be a formidable ice Pokemon, but to make the most of it, you'll want to teach it dragon-type moves. In particular, Kyurem will dish out the most damage if you teach it the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.
We're more than halfway through December, but there's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including its annual holiday event. You can catch up on everything else going on in the game in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.