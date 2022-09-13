Pokemon Go Kartana Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Two new Ultra Beasts have invaded Pokemon Go ahead of the game's Test Your Mettle event. Kartana is appearing in five-star raids in the Northern Hemisphere, while Celesteela is appearing across the Southern Hemisphere, making this your first chance to catch either Pokemon in the mobile game.
Here are some tips to help you capture Kartana before it leaves raids.
Kartana raid hours
If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you'll be able to encounter Kartana in five-star raids from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27.
While Kartana raids will occur periodically during this time, you'll have more chances to battle the Ultra Beast on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, during Pokemon Go's weekly raid hour event. More gyms will be hosting Kartana raids from 6 to 7 p.m. local time on those two evenings, making those your best opportunity to catch the Ultra Beast.
Kartana weaknesses
Kartana is a grass/steel type, which makes it especially vulnerable to fire Pokemon. Fire-type attacks deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, so you'll want to stack your team with as many as you can before challenging it.
If you don't have enough fire types, fighting Pokemon are also super-effective against Kartana, making those good alternatives to use.
Best Kartana counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Kartana:
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
There's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. The Test Your Mettle event kicks off Sept. 16, while this month's Community Day takes place Sept. 18. You can see everything else happening in the game in our September events roundup.