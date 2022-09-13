Pokemon Go Kartana Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Two new Ultra Beasts have invaded Pokemon Go ahead of the game's Test Your Mettle event. Kartana is appearing in five-star raids in the Northern Hemisphere, while Celesteela is appearing across the Southern Hemisphere, making this your first chance to catch either Pokemon in the mobile game.

Here are some tips to help you capture Kartana before it leaves raids.

Kartana raid hours

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you'll be able to encounter Kartana in five-star raids from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27.

While Kartana raids will occur periodically during this time, you'll have more chances to battle the Ultra Beast on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, during Pokemon Go's weekly raid hour event. More gyms will be hosting Kartana raids from 6 to 7 p.m. local time on those two evenings, making those your best opportunity to catch the Ultra Beast.

Kartana weaknesses

Kartana is a grass/steel type, which makes it especially vulnerable to fire Pokemon. Fire-type attacks deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, so you'll want to stack your team with as many as you can before challenging it.

If you don't have enough fire types, fighting Pokemon are also super-effective against Kartana, making those good alternatives to use.

Best Kartana counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Kartana:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Fire Spin, Flamethrower Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

There's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. The Test Your Mettle event kicks off Sept. 16, while this month's Community Day takes place Sept. 18. You can see everything else happening in the game in our September events roundup.

