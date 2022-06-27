Pokemon Go's Next Community Day Set for July 17, Features Starly

Pokemon Go's June Community Day may have just ended, but next month's event has already been announced. July's Community Day will take place on July 17, and the featured Pokemon this time will be the starling Starly. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is July's Community Day?

Pokemon Go's July Community Day takes place on Sunday, July 17. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, with bonus Staravia raids continuing afterward from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Starly

The star of July's Community Day is Starly. The tiny bird Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently than usual throughout the event, and you'll have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Starly.

In addition to the wild spawns, Pokemon Go will also offer a new Starly-focused Special Research story for July's Community Day. Tickets to access the Special Research will be on sale in the in-game item shop for $1.

Featured attack: Gust

Not only will you have more chances to catch Starly during July's Community Day, but it'll also be able to learn a special attack. If you can evolve the bird Pokemon into its final form, Staraptor, before 7 p.m. local time, it will learn the flying-type Fast Attack Gust.

Event bonuses

On top of increased Starly spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during July's Community Day. Any Lure Modules and Incense you use during the event will last for three hours rather than their usual duration. Additionally, you'll earn triple XP and double candy for catching any Pokemon, with an increased chance of also getting Candy XL when you catch Starly.

As mentioned, there will also be bonus raids featuring Starly's first evolved form, Staravia, after July's Community Day ends. Each time you clear one of these raids, there will be increased Starly spawns around the host gym for 30 minutes, giving you more chances to catch the starling Pokemon.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's TCG crossover event is underway until June 30. As part of the event, shiny Meltan is appearing when you open the Mystery Box, while Mewtwo is back in five-star raids.