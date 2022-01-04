Pokemon Go is holding a second Community Day this month

Niantic

Pokemon Go's January Community Day is set for next Sunday, but there will be a second Community Day event the following weekend.

The game's first "Community Day Classic" will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22. Unlike the standard Community Day, this event will give players another chance to get a previously featured Pokemon and event move.

The star of the first Community Day Classic is Bulbasaur. Throughout the event, Bulbasaur will appear in the wild more frequently than usual, and you'll have more chances to catch a Shiny Bulbasaur. On top of that, any Ivysaur that you evolve into Venusaur before 7 p.m. local time will learn the exclusive Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

A few in-game bonuses will also be active throughout the event. Incense and Lure Modules that you use will remain active for three hours, and you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon.

The Community Day Classic runs from 2 to 5 p.m. local time. You can read additional details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, January's regular Community Day takes place on Jan. 16. This month's featured Pokemon is Spheal, and you can learn two exclusive moves by evolving it into Walrein during the event: Powder Snow and Icicle Spear. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go January events roundup.