Pokemon Go Is Holding a 'Poke Ball Pep Rally' Event Before the Johto Tour

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Johto Tour takes place next weekend, and in the days leading up to it, the game will be holding a Poke Ball Pep Rally. The event kicks off on Feb. 18 and features research tasks, new avatar items and the debut of Hisuian Electrode. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Event Hours

The Poke Ball Pep Rally begins on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time and runs until the eve of the Johto Tour event, concluding at 8 p.m. local time on Feb. 25.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, the Poke Ball Pep Rally will mark the Pokemon Go debut of Hisuian Electrode. Beginning during the event, players will be able to evolve their Hisuian Voltorb by feeding it 50 Voltorb candy.

If you don't yet have a Hisuian Voltorb, you'll have another chance to catch one. Hisuian Voltorb will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the Poke Ball Pep Rally, as will regular Voltorb and Foongus. You'll also have a chance to encounter Electrode, Amoonguss, Galarian Stunfisk and other rotund Pokemon in the wild.

Wild spawns

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electrode

Jigglypuff

Koffing

Marill

Wailmer

Solosis

Foongus

Amoonguss

Galarian Stunfisk

Research Tasks and Rewards

Along with the special Pokemon spawns, new Timed and Field Research tasks will be available during the Poke Ball Pep Rally. Completing these tasks will award you with Poke Balls, Great Balls and Ultra Balls, making this a good chance to stock up on those items ahead of the Johto Tour.

New Avatar Items

In addition to the other event features, Pokemon Go is adding a new clothing set based on the Ball Guy from Pokemon Sword and Shield. The outfit will be available in the Style Shop once the Poke Ball Pep Rally event kicks off.

The Johto Tour event takes place on Feb. 26 and is themed after the original Pokemon Gold and Silver games. Players who purchase a virtual ticket will be able to choose between Gold and Silver "versions" of the event, with some different wild Pokemon appearing depending on which you select. The event is also introducing Apex Shadow forms of Ho-Oh and Lugia.