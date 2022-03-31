Pokemon Go Is Being Swarmed by Ditto for April Fools' Day

Niantic

April is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is ringing in the month with an April Fools' Day event. The one-day event runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time tomorrow, Apr. 1, and features special Pokemon spawns, including the mischievous, shapeshifting Ditto.

Throughout the event, Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Dwebble and Swirlix will all be appearing in the wild more frequently than usual. Ditto will also be appearing disguised as the aforementioned Pokemon, so you won't know if you've found one until you've caught it.

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, there will be new Field and Special Research tasks during the event. Completing these will net you various rewards, including additional chances to catch Ditto. You'll also be able to get special Ditto stickers from PokeStops, gifts and the in-game item shop.

Pokemon Go has lots of other events lined up for April, including a new Community Day Classic and the debut of Tapu Bulu. You can catch up on everything happening in the game next month in our Pokemon Go April events roundup.