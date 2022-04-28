Pokemon Go Is Adding Mega Kangaskhan in a New Event

Pokemon Go's Mega Evolution revamp has gone live, and the game is celebrating with a limited-time event. The event takes place this weekend and introduces Mega Kangaskhan to the game, along with a new slew of research tasks to complete. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Event schedule

Pokemon Go's Mega Evolution event begins Apr. 29 at 10 a.m. local time and runs until May 1 at 8 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, a new Mega Evolution is debuting during this weekend's event: Mega Kangaskhan. The Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in Mega Raids on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

On top of that, Pokemon whose evolved forms can Mega Evolve will be appearing more frequently, and there's a chance they'll be shiny. You'll encounter the following Pokemon in the wild during the event:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Slowpoke

Gastly

Mareep

Buneary

Snover

Research tasks



In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, the game is offering a new Special Research story revolving around Mega Evolution. Completing the Special Research will net you enough Mega Energy to Mega Evolve either Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise, depending on which of the three options you choose.

There will also be new, themed Field Research tasks during the event. Among the rewards you'll receive for completing these tasks are Mega Energy for a random Pokemon that's able to Mega Evolve. As a final added bonus, all Mega-Evolved Pokemon will receive a CP boost during the event.

That's not all that's currently happening in Pokemon Go. Therian Forme Landorus is back in five-star raids until May 3, while May's Community Day is set for May 21.