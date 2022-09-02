Pokemon Go Inkay Limited Research Event: Shiny Inkay, Bonuses and More

The Season of Light has begun in Pokemon Go, and one of the first events happening this month is Inkay Limited Research Day. The event takes place Sep. 3 and gives players their first chance to catch a shiny Inkay in the game. There will also be other in-game bonuses, including increased candy and special Pokemon spawns.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Event hours

Inkay Limited Research Day takes place on Saturday, Sep. 3. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon

The star of this month's Limited Research Day is the topsy-turvy Inkay. Visit PokeStops during the event and you'll receive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Inkay when completed. As mentioned, you'll also have a chance to encounter a shiny Inkay -- the first time this variant is available in Pokemon Go.

In addition to Inkay, a handful of dark-type Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently during the event. You can see the full list below:

Wild spawns

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Houndour

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Purrloin

Galarian Zigzagoon

Bonuses

On top of the featured Pokemon, an in-game bonus will be active throughout the entire event. Each time you capture a Pokemon, you'll receive twice as much candy as you'd normally earn, making this a good opportunity to stock up if you're hoping to evolve some Pokemon. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go website.

Pokemon Go has plenty of other events lined up for September, including a new Community Day and the annual Psychic Spectacular. The mythical Pokemon Deoxys is also back in raids for a limited time. You can see everything else going on this month in our September events roundup.

