Pokemon Go Heatran guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Heatran has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary fire/steel Pokemon is appearing in five-star raids until Jan. 15, making this a good opportunity to catch one if you've previously missed it. Not only that, but there's also a chance the Heatran you encounter will be Shiny. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the legendary Pokemon before it leaves raids again.

Heatran Raid Hours

Heatran raids will occur periodically from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, but your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon will come on Jan. 12, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, most gyms will be hosting Heatran raids, giving you more opportunities to challenge and potentially catch the legendary Pokemon.

Heatran weaknesses

As a fire/steel type, Heatran is especially vulnerable to ground Pokemon. Ground-type attacks deal four times the damage to Heatran, making those your best option when battling the legendary. If you don't have many ground Pokemon on your team, water and fighting Pokemon are also super-effective against Heatran.

Best Heatran counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and movesets to use against Heatran:

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Poliwrath: Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch

Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Low Kick, Focus Blast Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Best moves for Heatran

Heatran's move pool isn't very deep, so you'll get the most out of the legendary Pokemon if you focus on its fire attacks. In particular, Heatran will be most effective in battle if you teach it the Fast Attack Fire Spin and the Charged Attack Flamethrower. Alternatively, you can teach it the steel-type Charged Attack Iron Head to make it a solid counter against fairy-type Pokemon.

Heatran is appearing in raids until Jan. 15, when it will be replaced by Genesect. You can catch up on everything else happening in Pokemon Go this month in our January events roundup.