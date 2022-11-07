Pokemon Go: Guzzlord and Shiny Munchlax Arrive in the Next Event

Hungry Pokemon are taking over Pokemon Go during the mobile game's Greedy Gluttons event, which is set to kick off Wednesday.

Ahead of the event, the ravenous Ultra Beast Guzzlord will invade raid battles starting Tuesday. Once the event proper is underway, players will also have their first chance to get shiny Munchlax. The Pokemon will be hatching from 7km eggs throughout the event.

Other gluttonous Pokemon, like Alolan Raticate, Gulpin, Skwovet and Pelipper, will be appearing much more frequently in the game as well, and there will be new Timed and Field Research tasks to complete. As a final bonus, any Pokemon eggs you place in an incubator during the event will require half the usual walking distance to hatch.

File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



INCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/Hacbq2tnA1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 7, 2022

November is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go. In addition to the Greedy Gluttons event, the game is hosting a Teddiursa Community Day on Saturday. During the event, players will have their first chance to get Ursaluna, a new final evolved form of Teddiursa that was first introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

In other Pokemon news, the series' next mainline games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Pokemon Go players will be able to link with those games in 2023 to get a special Gimmighoul, one of many new Pokemon making its debut in Scarlet and Violet.

Read more: Pokemon Go November 2022 Events - Guzzlord Raids, Spotlight Hours and More