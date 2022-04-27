Pokemon Go Fest 2022: Shaymin, Ticketed Features and More

Pokemon Go's biggest annual event, Pokemon Go Fest, returns this June, and it's going to be packed with new shiny and legendary Pokemon to catch. The two-day event takes place June 4 and June 5, with different features and Pokemon available each day. Here's a rundown on what to expect from the upcoming event.

Day 1

Schedule

The first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Pokemon spawns

Just as previous years, there will be four rotating virtual habitats throughout the day, with different Pokemon appearing in the wild depending on what habitat is currently active. Here are the Pokemon you'll find during each:

City

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Hitmonchan

Baltoy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Gothita

Golette

Litten

Galarian Weezing*

Unown B*

Unown G*

Unown O*

Unown U*

Klink*

Plains

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

Unown B*

Unown G*

Unown O*

Unown U*

Torkoal*

Axew*

Rainforest

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Venipede

Karrablast

Binacle

Skrelp

Rowlet

Unown B*

Unown G*

Unown O*

Unown U*

Tropius*

Pancham*

Tundra

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Piplup

Cubchoo

Vanillite

Bergmite

Popplio

Galarian Mr. Mime*

Unown B*

Unown G*

Unown O*

Unown U*

Galarian Darumaka*

Pokemon denoted with an asterisk will appear for Pokemon Go Fest ticket holders when an Incense is used.

Some new shiny Pokemon will also make their debut as part of this year's Pokemon Go Fest. You'll have your first chance to catch shiny versions of the following Pokemon during the event:

Shroomish

Numel

Karrablast

Axew

Shelmet

Unown B*

Ticket-exclusive features

Players who purchase a virtual ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will have access to a variety of exclusive features, including a new Special Research story that leads to an encounter with Shaymin--the first time the mythical Pokemon will be available in Pokemon Go.

Additionally, the Global Challenge Arena will return for the event. If players can collectively complete global challenges each hour, they'll unlock additional in-game bonuses for the remainder of that hour.

Ticket holders will also have an increased chance of encountering shiny Pokemon when they use an Incense, and there will be four different Collection Challenges to complete, each themed after the event's four virtual habitats.

Day 2

Schedule

The second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Pokemon spawns

Every Pokemon featured during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest will return for Day 2, giving you another chance to capture them. On top of that, a new legendary Pokemon will make its debut in five-star raids.

Ticket-exclusive features

Like Day 1, players who purchased a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will have access to a few exclusive features during Day 2. This includes another exclusive Special Research story, as well as increased appearances of Team Go Rocket grunts.

Both days

While each day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will offer a different experience, some features will be available across both days. The dragon Pokemon Axew will be featured in one-star raids on both days of the event, while a special Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired outfit will be appearing in the wild.

On top of that, ticket holders will be able to get exclusive event stickers from PokeStops and when opening gifts. They'll also receive up to nine free raid passes when spinning the Photo Disc at gyms.

Tickets for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will soon be available for purchase in the game's item shop for $15. Players who buy one will also get access to a special "finale" event that will follow on Aug. 27. This event will also feature a new Research story, along with special Pokemon spawns and other content and activities. Players who don't purchase a Pokemon Go Fest ticket will have the option to buy a standalone ticket for the finale event for $11.