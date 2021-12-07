Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent event: Druddigon, featured Pokemon and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage continues this week with a new event called Dragonspiral Descent. The event runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 and is inspired by Dragonspiral Tower, a location from the Pokemon Black and White games for the original Nintendo DS. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Druddigon

As part of the Dragonspiral Descent event, the dragon-type Pokemon Druddigon is making its Pokemon Go debut, marking your first opportunity to catch one in the game. You'll be able to encounter the dragon Pokemon in the wild and in raid battles, and there's also a chance you can encounter a Shiny Druddigon during the event.

Featured Pokemon

In addition to Druddigon, a few other Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the Dragonspiral Descent event. You can see the featured monsters below:

Wild spawns

Vulpix

Seel

Dratini

Dragonair

Mareep

Sneasel

Trapinch

Vibrava

Blitzle

Darumaka

Deino

One-star raids

Tynamo

Litwick

Cubchoo

Golett

Deino

Three-star raids

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Dragonite

Druddigon

Five-star raids

The Dragonspiral Descent event ends at 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 12, but there are many more events lined up for this month, including December's Community Day and the annual winter holiday celebration. You can catch up on everything else going on in the game over the next few weeks in our Pokemon Go December events guide.