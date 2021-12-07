Alexa Together The Matrix Awakens Halo Infinite review Best movies of 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent event: Druddigon, featured Pokemon and more

A new event is underway in Pokemon Go until Dec. 12.

pogo-druddigon

Druddigon is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Dragonspiral Descent event.

 Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage continues this week with a new event called Dragonspiral Descent. The event runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 and is inspired by Dragonspiral Tower, a location from the Pokemon Black and White games for the original Nintendo DS. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Druddigon

As part of the Dragonspiral Descent event, the dragon-type Pokemon Druddigon is making its Pokemon Go debut, marking your first opportunity to catch one in the game. You'll be able to encounter the dragon Pokemon in the wild and in raid battles, and there's also a chance you can encounter a Shiny Druddigon during the event.

Featured Pokemon

In addition to Druddigon, a few other Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the Dragonspiral Descent event. You can see the featured monsters below:

Wild spawns

  • Vulpix
  • Seel
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Mareep
  • Sneasel
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Blitzle
  • Darumaka
  • Deino

One-star raids

  • Tynamo
  • Litwick
  • Cubchoo
  • Golett
  • Deino

Three-star raids

  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Lapras
  • Dragonite
  • Druddigon

Five-star raids

The Dragonspiral Descent event ends at 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 12, but there are many more events lined up for this month, including December's Community Day and the annual winter holiday celebration. You can catch up on everything else going on in the game over the next few weeks in our Pokemon Go December events guide.