Pokemon Go Developer Niantic Working on New AR Basketball Game

Niantic Labs, developers of augmented reality experiences including the wildly popular Pokemon Go, revealed a new AR basketball game is in the works, with beta testing starting soon in "limited markets."

Niantic describes the game, NBA All-World, as a "a free-to-play officially licensed geolocation basketball game where players can find, challenge, and compete against today's NBA ballers in their neighborhoods." Players can compete in one-on-one challenges or recruit players to play as a team while padding their stats and collecting gear to improve their (virtual) on-court abilities.

Niantic has partnered with the NBA directly on the creation and upcoming release of the new game, which is slated to launch for Android and iOS devices during the 2022-23 NBA season.

