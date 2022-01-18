Pokemon Go Community Day Classic: Bulbasaur, event bonuses and more

Niantic

January's Community Day has ended, but another one is just around the corner. Pokemon Go is holding its first Community Day Classic this Saturday, Jan. 22. Unlike last weekend's event, this one is essentially a rerun of an older Community Day, giving players another chance to get a previously featured Pokemon and special move. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Community Day Classic hours

The Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, Jan. 22. Unlike this month's regular Community Day, this event only runs for three hours, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Bulbasaur

As mentioned, the Community Day Classic gives players another chance to catch a previously featured Pokemon, and the star of this weekend's event is Bulbasaur, one of the series' original three starter Pokemon.

Throughout the event, Bulbasaur will appear in the wild more frequently than usual, making this a good opportunity to stock up on Bulbasaur candy. You'll also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Bulbasaur during the event.

Event move: Frenzy Plant

Along with Bulbasaur, players will have another opportunity to get a previous Community Day move during this weekend's event. Any Ivysaur that you evolve into Venusaur will learn the event-exclusive Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time (two hours after the Community Day ends) to evolve Ivysaur and learn the special attack.

Event bonuses

On top of increased Bulbasaur spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout the Community Day Classic. First, you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon during the event. Second, any incense and lure modules you use will remain active for three hours rather than their regular duration. Finally, you'll be able to grab 30 free Ultra Balls from Pokemon Go's item shop.

Community Day research and item bundle

In addition to the free bonuses, Pokemon Go will offer a new paid Special Research story called Bulbasaur Community Day Classic. To access it, you'll need to purchase a virtual ticket from the in-game item shop for $1. The shop will also have a special Community Day item bundle on sale. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following:

50 Ulta Balls

5 Lucky Eggs

5 Star Pieces

1 Elite Charged TM

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is kicking off a Power Plant event on Jan. 19, while the mythical Pokemon Genesect is back in five-star raids until Jan. 24. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our January events roundup.