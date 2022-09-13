Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Two more Ultra Beasts have arrived in Pokemon Go. Ahead of the game's Test Your Mettle event, Celesteela is appearing in raids across the Southern Hemisphere, while Kartana is appearing in the Northern Hemisphere, making this your first opportunity to get these rare monsters in the mobile game.

Here are some tips to help you catch Celesteela before it leaves the raid rotation.

Celesteela raid hours

If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, you'll be able to challenge Celesteela in five-star raids from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27.

Your best chance to encounter the Ultra Beast will occur on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, during Pokemon Go's weekly raid hour event. More Celesteela raids will be happening at gyms from 6 to 7 p.m. local time those two evenings, giving your more opportunities to battle and catch the Ultra Beast.

Celesteela weaknesses

Celesteela is a steel/flying type, which gives it only two weaknesses: fire and electric. You'll want to stack your team with Pokemon of those types when joining a Celesteela raids for your best chance of defeating the Ultra Beast.

Best Celesteela counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when facing Celesteela:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Pokemon Go still has a handful of events lined up for this month. The Test Your Mettle event kicks off Sept. 16, while this month's Roggenrola Community Day takes place Sept. 18. You can see everything else going on in the game in our September events roundup.

