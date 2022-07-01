Pokemon Go Articuno Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go is kicking off July with a returning legendary Pokemon. The legendary ice bird Articuno is appearing in five-star raid battles once again until July 7, giving you another opportunity to add one to your collection. Not only that, but there's also a chance the legendary Pokemon could be shiny.

Here are some tips to help you catch Articuno before it leaves raids.

Articuno Raid Hours

Articuno will appear as a five-star raid boss from July 1 to July 7, but you'll be more likely to encounter the legendary Pokemon on July 6, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More Articuno raids will occur at gyms from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more chances to battle and catch the legendary ice bird.

Articuno weaknesses

Articuno's ice/flying type combination makes it particularly vulnerable to rock types. Rock attacks deal quadruple damage to the legendary Pokemon, making those the best choices to use when facing it.

If you don't have enough strong rock Pokemon on your team, Articuno is also susceptible to fire, electric and steel types. These won't dish out as much damage to the legendary Pokemon as rock types, but they're still super-effective against it, making them good alternatives.

Best Articuno counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Articuno:

Rock

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rock Throw, Rock Slide Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Regirock: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Rock Throw, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Thunder Fang, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Steel

Mega Steelix: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Iron Tail, Heavy Slam Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Best moveset for Articuno

Articuno is one of the best ice-type attackers in Pokemon Go, and you'll want to leverage its strengths by teaching it two ice-type attacks. Frost Breath and Ice Beam are the best choices for Fast Attack and Charged Attack, as they'll dish out the most damage per second. However, Blizzard is also a solid alternative. This move is more powerful than Ice Beam, but it takes considerably longer to charge up.

Pokemon Go has a variety of events lined up for July, including in-person Pokemon Go Fest gatherings and a Starly Community Day. You can catch up on everything happening in the game this month in our July events roundup.