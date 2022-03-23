Pokemon Go April Community Day: Stufful, Event Move, Bonuses and More

Niantic

April is just around the corner, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is April's Community Day. The event takes place on Apr. 23 and introduces another new Alola Pokemon to the mobile game: Stufful. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is April's Community Day?

Pokemon Go's April Community Day takes place on Saturday, Apr. 23. Unlike recents events, this one will only run for three hours, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Stufful

A new Alola Pokemon is debuting during April's Community Day: Stufful. The adorable red panda will be appearing in the wild frequently throughout the event, making this your first opportunity to catch it in Pokemon Go. Not only that, but you'll also have a greater chance of encountering a shiny Stufful during event hours.

Event move: Drain Punch

A new attack is also debuting during April's Community Day. If you're able to evolve Stufful into Bewear during the day of the event, it'll learn the new Charged Attack Drain Punch. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time -- two hours after the Community Day officially ends -- to evolve Stufful and learn Drain Punch. You'll also need to amass a whopping 400 Stufful Candy to trigger the evolution.

Other event bonuses

In addition to increased Stufful spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be available during April's Community Day. You'll earn triple XP and double candy for catching Pokemon, and you'll have twice the chance of getting a Stufful Candy XL when you catch the featured Pokemon.

On top of that, any Lure Modules or Incense you use during the event will remain active for three hours rather than their usual duration. You'll also have a chance to unlock additional bonuses. If players can collectively catch enough Pokemon near a PokeStop that's equipped with an active Lure Module, then they'll earn quadruple catch XP instead of triple for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is holding a Lush Jungle event until Mar. 29, and the legendary island guardian Tapu Lele is appearing in five-star raids. You can catch up on everything that's going on in the game right now in our March events roundup.