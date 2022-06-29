Pokemon Go Anniversary Event: Shadow Latios, Party Hat Charizard and More

Pokemon Go is celebrating its sixth anniversary this summer, and the game is marking the occasion with a special event. The anniversary celebration kicks off July 6 and features a variety of special Pokemon spawns and bonuses, including a new cake costume Pikachu and a party hat-wearing Charizard. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

Pokemon Go's anniversary events begins at 10 a.m. local time on July 6 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on July 12.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, a few festive Pokemon will debut during the anniversary celebration. You'll be able to encounter a new cake costume Pikachu in the wild and one-star raids throughout the event. Party hat Charmander is also returning, and this time around, you'll be able to evolve it into party hat Charmeleon and Charizard.

You can see all of the featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Bulbasaur

Party hat Charmander

Squirtle

Cake costume Pikachu

Machop

Ledyba

Ralts

Buneary

Gabite

Venipede

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Bunnelby

Litleo

Clauncher

Helioptile

Pikipek

One-star raids

Cake costume Pikachu

Dratini

Three-star raids

Venusaur

Party hat Charizard

Blastoise

Tyranitar

Metagross

Field Research encounters

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

New avatar items and stickers

Niantic

In addition to the featured spawns, Pokemon Go is introducing a handful of festive new avatar items during the anniversary event. These will be available to purchase even after the event concludes. On top of that, you'll be able to receive new anniversary stickers from PokeStops and gifts.

Battle Weekend

Niantic

Team Go Rocket will be crashing the party during a mini Battle Weekend event, set to run from July 9 to July 10. During this weekend, Team Go Rocket grunts will appear in hot air balloons more frequently, and they'll have new Shadow Pokemon in tow.

On top of that, Team Rocket boss Giovanni will make an appearance with a new Shadow legendary Pokemon at his command. If you defeat the villainous trainer in battle, you'll have a chance to rescue his Shadow Latios. There will also be a new Special Research story that will reward you with a Super Rocket Radar, which you'll need to challenge Giovanni.

That's not all that's happening in Pokemon Go next month. The mobile game has a variety of event lined up for the next few weeks, including Starly Community Day and in-person Pokemon Go Fest gatherings. You can see everything going on next month in our July events roundup.