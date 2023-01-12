Pokemon Celebrates 1,000 Pokedex Milestone in Epic Video

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought the number of Pokemon beyond 1,000 when the games hit Nintendo Switch last November, and the Pokemon Company released a video celebrating the milestone on Thursday.

To answer the question that's likely popped into your head, Pokemon No. 1,000 is Gholdengo. This Steel/Ghost type is the evolved form of Gimmighoul, which transforms if leveled up after you collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins.

The video runs through all nine generations of the core video game series, stretching back to the 1996 originals on Nintendo Game Boy. It highlights how much the visuals have evolved, and highlights some of the languages the series has been translated into.

Now they should do an updated version of the Pokerap.