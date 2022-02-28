Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to Get Shaymin

The Pokemon Company

A special item is being distributed for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Until Mar. 27, all players can download Oak's Letter, an item that triggers an encounter with the mythical Pokemon Shaymin in the games. Here's how to claim the letter and catch the mythical Pokemon.

How to get Oak's Letter

Oak's Letter is being distributed via Mystery Gift, a communications feature that's unlocked roughly two hours into the adventure. After unlocking it, press the X button to open the menu and follow these steps to claim the item:

Select Mystery Gift Select Get via Internet Connect to the internet and download the item

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to download Oak's Letter, but you will need to have an internet connection. The item will only be available until 7:59 a.m. PT on Mar. 27, so you'll need to claim it before then if you're hoping to catch Shaymin.

How to catch Shaymin

Although all players can receive Oak's Letter, you must first enter the Hall of Fame and obtain the National Pokedex before you can encounter Shaymin. After completing those requirements and downloading the letter, you'll need to meet Professor Oak on Route 224.

To reach the route, you must venture inside Victory Road and make your way to its easternmost exit. During the trek you'll come upon a foggy cavern, where you'll briefly team up with a character named Marley. Use the Defog hidden move to clear the mist and continue heading east through the cave until you reach the exit.

Head along Route 224 and you'll eventually encounter Professor Oak, who is examining a mysterious stone tablet. Speak with him to trigger a cutscene that opens a long, flowery pathway to the Flower Paradise, where Shaymin awaits. Interact with the mythical Pokemon to begin a battle encounter.

Shaymin will only be level 30, so take care not to knock it out before catching it. A good strategy is to bring a Pokemon that knows the False Swipe attack, which is guaranteed to leave the opposing Pokemon with at least 1 HP. You'll also increase your odds of catching Shaymin if you inflict it with a status condition, such as sleep or paralysis. Keep these strategies in mind and you should have little trouble capturing the mythical Pokemon.