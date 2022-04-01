Apple Arcade/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Open-world simulation game Pocket Build is now available, fully unlocked, for Apple Arcade subscribers. In the game, you can build your own world -- realistic, fantasy or a mix of the two -- from the ground up. Raise farms, construct monuments, houses, castles and fill your world with animals and people. If you're not subscribed to Apple Arcade, Pocket Build is available in the App Store for $1.

When you choose Create New World in the game, you can choose between a completely blank slate, a tiny bit of land, lots of empty land or a premade town. Name your world and get started by tapping the Build button in the bottom right corner of your screen.

The Build button opens a massive menu to get you started. You can choose from weekly featured items, terrain (this is especially helpful if you started with a blank slate), fences, houses, boats, ruins, people, animals and monsters. Everything is unlocked, so you can choose different colors, styles and extras to create a place that's uniquely yours. The game is set to a cheerful soundtrack that makes for a relaxing experience.

At any time, you can start a new world or work on one you've already started by tapping your town's name in the top left of your screen. You can also download and explore featured worlds that other users have created.

Fans of Apple Arcade's The Outlanders and Mini Motorways, as well as Minecraft and The Sims, will enjoy this game.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.