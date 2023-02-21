1st-Gen iPhone at Auction Shopping at Costco as a Non-Member Microsoft Limits Bing's AI Chatbot Auroras on Jupiter's Moons Heart Disease Screenings 9 Cooking Hacks A World Without Google Search MCU Phase 5 Release Dates
Gaming

PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Will Showcase Suicide Squad

The DC antihero game will be among the 2023 third-party games shown. We'll also see some upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
We'll get 15 minutes of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in Thursday's State of Play livestream.
Warner Bros. Games/Rocksteady Studios

PlayStation is giving us a fresh look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Thursday, as part of its State of Play livestream. It'll also preview other titles from third-party developers and five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

It's the first such livestream of 2023 for Sony's gaming platform.

When will the State of Play start?

It'll kick off Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. PT, which converts to 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. GMT or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the State of Play

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube channel. We'll embed the YouTube link above when it's available, so you can watch right here. 

What's the deal with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The DC Comics antihero co-op action game is being developed by Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game is set in the same universe as the beloved Arkham games, and sees the titular group of villains tasked with saving Metropolis from alien supervillain Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League. So Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark will be forced to take on Superman, the Flash and company.

It'll also feature the late actor Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman.