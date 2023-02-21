PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Will Showcase Suicide Squad

PlayStation is giving us a fresh look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Thursday, as part of its State of Play livestream. It'll also preview other titles from third-party developers and five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

It's the first such livestream of 2023 for Sony's gaming platform.

When will the State of Play start?

It'll kick off Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. PT, which converts to 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. GMT or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the State of Play

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube channel. We'll embed the YouTube link above when it's available, so you can watch right here.

What's the deal with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The DC Comics antihero co-op action game is being developed by Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game is set in the same universe as the beloved Arkham games, and sees the titular group of villains tasked with saving Metropolis from alien supervillain Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League. So Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark will be forced to take on Superman, the Flash and company.

It'll also feature the late actor Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman.