PlayStation's Game Pass Competitor May Be Revealed Next Week

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

PlayStation's equivalent to Xbox Game Pass could be unveiled as early as next week, says a Friday report. The new subscription game service will launch with "a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years," according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources. It's unclear if these will be from the PS5, PS4 or both, but this service has been rumored for months.

The service will apparently combine the currently available PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, and include multiple tiers that include modern games and classics from previous PlayStation consoles. Pricing remains unclear, but Bloomberg reported that the most expensive tier will let you play extended demos and stream games online.

The service was reportedly developed under the codename Spartacus.

Sony isn't expected to add its biggest games, like the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, to the service on their release days, Bloomberg noted. That would stand in contrast to Xbox, which made the recently released Halo Infinite available on Game Pass at launch.

PlayStation didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.