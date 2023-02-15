PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Reveals Complex Design Ahead of Launch

With one week to go before PlayStation VR 2's Feb. 22 launch, Sony gave us a look at the $550 PS5 headset and its Sense controller's internal components in a pair of teardown videos.

The first sees Takamasa Araki, head of PlayStation's Mechanical Design team, smoothly pulling the PS VR 2 headset apart using his hands, a screwdriver and tweezers. He discusses each element in detail, though seeing the dinky little fan that's designed to stop you from turning into a sweaty mess as you play and the mechanics of the lens adjustment dial are some of the most satisfying.

Araki also reveals how the device tracks your eye movements; each lens has an infrared LED working with an IR camera that captures its light.

The second video follows Takeshi Igarashi from the Peripheral Design team as he dissects the PS VR2 Sense controller. He highlights how finger-touch detection enables players to make more natural hand gestures as they play, along with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that mirror the DualSense wireless controller.

Sony warns us not try these teardowns at home, since doing so invalidate the device's warranty.