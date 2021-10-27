PlayStation State of Play: Start time, how to watch Wednesday's livestream

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

PlayStation's State of Play livestream is happening Wednesday and focus "on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4," Sony said. It'll last around 20 minutes. The wildly popular PS5 gaming console has been going in and out of stock at retailers since its launch in November.

When does it start?

It will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, which converts to 10 p.m. BST, and 8 a.m. Thursday AEST.

How to watch

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

What should we expect?

Sony promised "new looks at previously announced games," along with a few reveals from its partners. So you shouldn't go in hoping for any fresh details about first-party titles highlighted in September's PlayStation Showcase (like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine).

It confirmed on Tuesday that charming indie game Little Devil Inside will be included, so expect to see other indie titles as well.

We haven't seen Final Fantasy 16 since the first trailer in September 2020, so it's likely we'll get an update (and maybe a release date) on Wednesday. Publisher Square Enix is also working on Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins and Forspoken, but we've seen new footage of both in recent weeks.

During E3 2021, Capcom revealed that it's working on downloadable content for Resident Evil Village -- Wednesday could bring our first look at that.

The company warned co-streamers that copyrighted music may be included and might create licensing issues for them, suggesting that either the '80s-tinged Guardians of the Galaxy or just-revealed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition will be among the games shown.