PlayStation State of Play Set for Sept. 13: Start Time, How to Watch and More

The new Nintendo Direct isn't the only video game stream happening this Tuesday. Sony is also airing a new State of Play broadcast on Sept. 13, the company announced. The stream will run for roughly 20 minutes and will highlight a number of upcoming releases for PS5, PS4 and the upcoming VR headset, PSVR 2.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's State of Play.

What time is the State of Play?

The State of Play airs on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. PT. The stream is slated to run for approximately 20 minutes.

How to watch the State of Play

Sony is streaming Tuesday's State of Play on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also tune in right here on CNET when the stream begins and watch it live below.

What to expect

Sony hasn't revealed many details about Tuesday's State of Play beyond its runtime. However, the company did confirm the stream will focus on 10 upcoming games from its "amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world." The featured titles will span PS5, PS4 and PSVR 2.

