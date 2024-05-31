PlayStation State of Play Recap: Marvel's Rivals, Monster Hunter Wilds Trailers and More

Sony debuted another State of Play trailer showcase with first looks at upcoming games and the latest footage for highly-anticipated titles like the Silent Hill 2 remake, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more.

While this State of Play didn't have any huge reveals -- sorry, still no Bloodborne 2 -- it did have a range of games from a range of genres, as well as a few neat surprises few were expecting. This series of trailers was the last before Summer Games Fest, the games event that has functionally replaced E3 as a midyear gaming extravaganza.

If you don't want to scroll all the way down to check every single trailer shown at the State of Play, here's our roundup of the 5 best trailers revealed today -- a mix of action RPG, team shooter and delightful robot action:

Watch this: Top 5 Trailers from Sony's State of Play 00:52

For a full list of trailers, read on -- here's all the news from Sony's May State of Play.

Silent Hill 2 remake

Konami gave its remake of Silent Hill 2 a release date of October 8, 2024, and showed off a new trailer with gameplay and story hints. Like the original game, the remake puts players in the shoes of James Sunderland who returns to the titular town of Silent Hill in search of his deceased wife. The trailer shows James brawling and shooting his way through creepy neighborhoods and hospitals haunted by the franchise's iconic faceless nurses (and one annoying kid).

The trailer reveal was followed by a much longer dedicated stream (as well as a shorter gameplay-only video if you don't want developer commentary) where Konami revealed more about the upcoming game, including that it will be available on PS5 and Steam with several editions and preorder-exclusive content.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom showed off the first full trailer for Monster Hunter Wild, another entry in its storied series where players brawl with massive monsters. After an intro cinematic showing a party of characters sailing on a ship over the desert (shifting from the island theme of the previous Monster Hunter World), in-game footage showed players riding feathered dinosaur-esque mounts as they pass herds of big monsters -- presumably this game's big new feature, which proceeded to show the player luring one monster away from its pack.

Astro Bot

Astro Bot returns! The mascot and star of the bundled-with-your-PS5 Astro's Playroom platformer adventure gets a full-fledged sequel. While this one won't be free, the debut trailer shows Astro roaming around 3D levels and changing in size, shape and costume -- much like Mario Odyssey. Astro Bot, as the game will be called, launches on September 6, 2024.

Marvel Rivals

Another trailer for Marvel Rivals heralds its upcoming closed beta test (which doesn't have a date yet). The game, developed by Chinese studio NetEase, pits two teams of Marvel heroes against each other. The player-vs-player 5v5 game looks very similar to Overwatch 2, though the trailer showed Rivals' distinguishing features like team-up super abilities and destructible environments.

Concord

State of Play did have a few entirely new game debuts, like in the trailer for Concord, which opened up with a fun cinematic with frankly the best graphics of any other trailer following a team of galactic rogues spitting quips while pulling off a heist -- big Guardians of the Galaxy vibes.

But the trailer shifted into gameplay, where it was revealed that this was another 5v5 team hero shooter that looked like a mix of Overwatch 2 and Valorant. Developer comments in a second trailer did suggest that story cinematics and lore content will be released on a regular basis, hopefully providing some character substance in a game genre that doesn't hash out much of characters beyond their designs.

The First Descendent

Third-person co-op looter shooter The First Descendent got a reveal trailer (as well as a release date for its release date…which will be revealed July 7). We didn't see much gameplay, but bullets and beams went flying at enemies, as well as special abilities. Expect more to come from developer Nexon about this game.

Dynasty Warriors, God of War: Ragnarok and the rest

There were several other trailers showing off other games, including in genres other than shooters: Dynasty Warriors: Origins got a trailer showing a mix of story and gameplay for the next game in the fight-a-whole-army series, while God of War: Ragnarok for PC got a trailer and assurance that the game's DLC would be free.

The first four games in the Garten of Banban creepy co-op mobile game series got a trailer announcing their release on PS5 and PS4.

The astonishingly cute and vibrant dress-up platforming adventure game Infinity Nikki got a trailer ahead of its beta test in the third quarter of 2024. On the other end of the spectrum, the immersive PSVR 2 title Alien Rogue Incursion teaser showed seconds of frantic gameplay evading xenomorphs, as well as a release window in holiday 2024. Another PSVR 2 title coming this fall from Skydance Studios, Skydance's Behemoth, showed fun Skyrim-style fantasy combat with giant-battling swordplay and environmental kills.

The PS5 and PC remake of the horror game Until Dawn got a gameplay trailer and release window this fall, while the upcoming isometric Diablo-esque hack-and-slash Path of Exile 2 was confirmed to come to PS5 with a launch in early access planned for late in 2024.

Further down the line in release dates, TipsWorks Studio and Infoldgames revealed Ballad of Antara, a fantasy action RPG that's set to come out in 2025. A different game with a distinctly different Wuxia style, Where Winds Meet, got a reveal trailer showing it to be an open world action RPG with seemingly Soulslike vibes, though it's in development with no release date in sight. Likewise, we got a trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the next game in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, though not an idea when it will come out.