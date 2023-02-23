AI-Drawn Comic Book in Trouble In Facebook Jail? Meta Will Explain Why Spotify's AI DJ ChatGPT, Dall-E FAQ Historic Snowstorm Brain Surgery 3,000 Years Ago 'Glass Onion' Director Commentary 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Tech Gaming

PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Coming Thursday: How to Watch, Start Time

DC's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be among the 2023 third-party games shown, and we'll also get a look at some upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

Sean Keane
Sean Keane
2 min read
Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn look at something off-camera in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
We'll get 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in Thursday's State of Play livestream.
Warner Bros Games

PlayStation is giving us a fresh look at upcoming PS5 title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Thursday, Feb. 23, as part of its State of Play livestream. It'll show "more than 15 minutes" of gameplay and details about the DC Comics game, along with previews of other titles from third-party developers and five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

It's the first such livestream of 2023 for Sony's gaming platform.

When will the State of Play start?

It'll kick off Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. PT, which converts to 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. GMT or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the State of Play

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube channel. We've also embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. 

What's the deal with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The DC Comics antihero co-op action game is being developed by Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is scheduled for release on May 26.

The game is set in the same universe as the beloved Arkham games and will likely feature similar gameplay (with a multiplayer twist). It sees the titular group of villains tasked with saving Metropolis from alien supervillain Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League. 

So Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark -- characters seen in 2016 movie Suicide Squad and 2021's The Suicide Squad -- will be forced to take on Superman, the Flash and company.

It'll also feature the late actor Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman. It's unclear how big the Dark Knight's role will be, but a trailer suggested he'll battle the heroes in Arkham (meaning they'll travel to Gotham City at some point).

