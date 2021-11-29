PlayStation mobile gaming controller could be in the works

Walmart

Sony has patented a mobile gaming PlayStation controller, VGC reported over the weekend. The patent reportedly describes the controller as having "a left side grip portion and a right side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user" along with "a shaft portion that can be tilted by the user, and detect the tilting direction and tilting amount of the shaft portion."

The drawings included with the patent, which you can see over at VGC, show a PS4 DualShock 4-esque controller with a screen in the middle of it.

Sony Interactive Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

