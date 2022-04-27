PlayStation is Apparently Getting Serious About Its Retro Library

As PlayStation prepares to add hundreds of classic games to its upgraded PlayStation Plus this summer, it's seemingly taking steps to conserve its retro library. The Sony-owned video game giant formed a new preservation team, as revealed by a new hire's LinkedIn and Twitter posts.

"Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer for PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team!" wrote Garrett Fredley. "Game Preservation was my first career passion. It was my first foray into the world of Software Engineering / Dev Ops, and into a world that so many are unaware of."

