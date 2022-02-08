PlayStation 5 beta adds party chat options, voice commands

Sony

Sony plans on adding some new tricks to the PS5 and PS4 Wednesday. Consoles owners interested in seeing these features will have to first sign up for the system software beta program.

Party chat, voice commands and other new features will be available Wednesday in the PS5 and PS5 software beta, according to a Sony blog post Tuesday. This is the second software beta for the newest PlayStation console, and will only be available for beta testers in the US and the UK.

Read more: CNET's most anticipated video games of 2022

The most notable additions revolve around the Party Chat feature. Gamers will be able to have open parties where friends can easily join or closed parties to keep it limited to those with a party invite. There's also a new visual indicator to identify which member of the party is talking.

Voice commands will also be in the beta. Users can say "Hey PlayStation!" to open games, apps and settings along with controlling media playback on the console. Sony says the feature is only available in English. For those who don't want their voice recorded, there is an option to opt-out.

Another welcome change to the PS5 is the option to keep five games and apps on the home screen instead of them moving off the screen after using various other apps and games. The number of slots on the home screen also increased to 14.