Pac-Man Community brings teamwork, creativity to Facebook Gaming

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

Pac-Man is ready to start gobbling fruit and chasing ghosts in Pac-Man Community on Facebook Gaming. The new game, released on Dec. 6, takes the maze-running arcade gameplay and gives it a multiplayer twist.

Players will be able to team up in groups of four to take on the series' iconic ghosts while competing for the highest score. There's also a Watch tab that allows you to watch creators playing the game, and it also offers a chance to interact with the video player by taking control of Pac-Man and ghosts from the AI.

Pac-Man Community follows a broader trend of more social gaming, from Twitch streams to Fortnite concerts to the rise of Among Us last year. The Watch tab brings modern social features to a game that's more than 40 years old.

Facebook Gaming is part of the company's push for the burgeoning metaverse, a virtual social hub. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post, "Gaming is a big part of the metaverse, and I'm looking forward to seeing games like this get more interactive and immersive."

You can play Pac-Man Community here.