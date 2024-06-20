Overwatch 2 Season 11 Adds Mythic Weapons and Brings Back Pink Mercy

The reign of Mirrorwatch is over: Super Mega Ultrawatch is here!

Overwatch 2 Season 11 starts Thursday. As usual with Blizzard's multiplayer online shooter, we've got a new battle pass, a new balance patch and a new season of ranked play to start grinding. There's no new hero this season, but we are getting another Push map, which brings the total up to four.

Season 11 also brings new hero mastery courses, mythic store options and a new Kiriko shop skin. Here's what to know about the latest Overwatch 2 season.

Sigh. Take my money. Blizzard

Overwatch season 11 battle pass

If you saw the Super Sentai Genji skin and wished everyone could get that treatment, season 11 was made just for you. The new season is themed around Ultrawatch -- the game's colorful take on Power Rangers -- with Genji, Cassidy, Sojourn, Ana and Wrecking Ball getting themed skins. There will also be a lifeguard theme in the battle pass, including skins for Junkrat and Lucio, and other skins available in the shop.

Sojourn is ready to face off against the forces of evil in her Ultrawatch form. Blizzard

New mythic skin

The heroes of Ultrawatch aren't just fighting against any old villain -- they're facing off against Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe. The leader of the Deadlock Gang trades in her cowgirl hat for a very Rita Repulsa headdress and some dark magic. As a reminder, mythic skins have been taken off the battle pass and now exist exclusively in shops where you can spend mythic prisms, which you can earn in the premium battle pass or buy directly from the shop.

Ashe is my main damage character, so I've got high expectations for her mythic skin. Blizzard

New mythic weapons

Not interested in the Mythic Ashe? Hold onto your mythic prisms until midseason and spend them on an all-new type of item: mythic weapons. Everyone's favorite Crusader is getting the first mythic weapon, called Bound Demon -- an axe-like hammer that glows like lava and has special fiery effects for earning final blows.

Vanquish your foes with the first mythic weapon. Blizzard

New map: Runasapi

We're getting a fourth Push map next season, and this one shows off Illari's home in Peru. The season 11 blog post says we'll get to see the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument, which pays tribute to the group that trained Illari before she became the sole survivor.

This Runasapi area shows off a tragic piece of Illari lore. Blizzard

Pink Mercy returns June 25

One of the most coveted skins in Overwatch has been the Pink Mercy skin -- a limited-time cosmetic from 2018 that supported breast cancer research. Overwatch is bringing back the skin in season 11 and adding a new one alongside it. You'll be able to buy the old Pink ($15) and new Rose Gold ($20) skins, and 100% of the proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Note that you can't use coins -- you have to buy the skins directly, and you'll have through July 7 to get them.

The Rose Gold Mercy skin is a new twist on an old favorite. Blizzard

Other new stuff

There are a few other changes happening in season 11:

The game is adding new hero mastery courses for Kiriko and Soldier:76.

Our cries have finally been heard: The glass is gone from Colosseo.

Weekly challenges are easier, and you can catch up if you miss a week.

The devs are adjusting matchmaking to better handle narrow and wide groups.

