Overwatch 2 starts its second beta on Tuesday, June 28, for PC and console players. Sign-ups are still open for a chance to participate, and you can still get guaranteed access if you're willing to spend some cash.

The next beta will be our first look at Junker Queen, a new tank hero who first appeared in posters on the Junkertown map that was released in 2017. Fans have been hoping to play her ever since, and five years later, we're finally getting the chance. The new beta also adds a new hybrid map, Paraiso. The developers have laid out their goals for the beta, which include testing server capacity and hero balance.

Everything coming to #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28



🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen

✨ New Hero looks

🇧🇷 New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

🆚 5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more



✋ Beta Opt-in https://t.co/NI3CMA17PV pic.twitter.com/OVkksyK6nY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 17, 2022

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's class-based shooter, featuring two teams of five players fighting over objectives. Overwatch devs announced in June that the game will be free to play and will launch in early access on Oct. 4. The first beta injected a frantic pace into the game, which was a welcome change from the slower, more grinding pacing that's plagued Overwatch in recent years. The free-to-play PvP element will bring the game more in line with other competitive shooters, like Valorant and Apex Legends.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta

Anyone can sign up for Overwatch 2's second beta, but it's not technically an open beta. The game will add people gradually as it ramps up server capacity, and the first big wave of beta access will happen on July 5, according to the beta FAQ page. Even if you were in the previous beta, you'll need to sign up again.

Here's how to sign up:

1. Go to the Overwatch 2 beta site.

2. In the top right corner, log in to your Blizzard Account.

3. At the bottom of the Overwatch 2 beta page, choose your platform (and region for PlayStation players).

4. Then hit Request Beta Access.

If you want guaranteed beta access on June 28, you can purchase the Watchpoint Pack ($40). In addition to beta access on day one, you'll also get two legendary character skins, a unique player icon and enough digital currency to buy the first two battle passes.

Blizzard

Junker Queen abilities

The new beta finally gives fans a chance to play as Junker Queen, a hero we've all been excited about and/or thirsting over since she was first teased on the Junkertown map. Here's what we know about Junker Queen's abilities, from the Overwatch Twitter account:

Overview of Junker Queen's weapon and ability kit coming to #Overwatch2.



Play as Junker Queen in the upcoming Overwatch 2 Beta beginning June 28



✋ Beta Opt-in https://t.co/FESjA9U4wz pic.twitter.com/hIOxhmRFRf — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 20, 2022

New Hybrid Map: Paraiso

The beta also adds Paraiso, a new hybrid map that explores Lucio's home, including the DJ's Clube Sinestesia. As with all hybrid maps, players will start by attacking or defending a control point, and if the attackers succeed, players will spend the rest of the map attacking or defending a payload.

Blizzard

For more Overwatch 2 news, check out everything we learned from the Overwatch 2 reveal event.