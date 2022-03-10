Overwatch 2 Beta Coming in April

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2, the sequel to the popular hero shooter game, was intended for release last year but ended up moving to 2022 after legal issues stemming from accusations of workplace sexual harassment caused a shake-up at developer Blizzard Entertainment. Next month, the public should get its chance to play the highly anticipated sequel.

The first beta test for Overwatch 2 is scheduled to start in late April, Blizzard tweeted Thursday. Those who want to participate can visit the game's website to sign up for next month's beta as well as later tests of the game. The beta will be available only for the PC platform.

#Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.



🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April

🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes

✋ Beta Sign Up https://t.co/jC3gYjfdBc

💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update pic.twitter.com/OFg0DAqJQR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 10, 2022

Overwatch game director Aaron Keller spoke about the beta in a developer update video released Thursday and acknowledged a lack of news about the game.

"We recognize we haven't communicated well and haven't kept you up to date. And honestly, we've let you down when it comes to delivering Overwatch content," Keller said.

April's beta test will focus on player versus player with a 5v5 mode. It'll include new hero Sojourn and four maps: Circuit Royal, Midtown, New Queen Street and Colosseo. It'll also include a new mode called Push, and a new ping system.

Keller said there'll be a closed alpha test underway this week, available only to employees and Overwatch pro players. He says the plan for the development team is to release the Overwatch 2 PvP content as soon as possible.

News of Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard Entertainment games became sparse following a lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing last July over accusations of sexual discrimination and harassment at what was characterized as a "frat boy" workplace. The following months saw more legal pressure, from other federal agencies and a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a deceased former employee. In January, Microsoft announced its plans to purchase parent company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.