Overwatch 2 is getting a second beta on Tuesday, June 28, and it's bringing some new content to players -- including console players. Beta players will get a chance to jump back into the game and check out Junker Queen, a new tank hero that was first teased way back in 2017. Fans have been hoping she would be added to the game since she first showed up in posters on the map, and five years later, we'll finally get to meet her. We'll also get a new map, though we don't know where the map is set or what the game mode is yet.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's class-based hero shooter, featuring two teams of five players fighting over objectives. The first beta injected a frantic pace into the game, which was a welcome change from some of the slower, grindier pacing that has plagued Overwatch in recent years. The PvP game will be free to play and will launch in early access on Oct. 4, bringing the game more in line with other competitive shooters like Valorant and Apex Legends.

We don't have signup details yet (including whether this is a closed or open beta), but Overwatch 2 is having a reveal event on Thursday, where we expect more details, including signup info. You can watch the reveal event at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Thursday, June 16, on Overwatch's YouTube channel.