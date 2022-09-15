Apple Watch Series 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review iPhone 14 vs. Its Top Rivals Cheap Wireless Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review Best iPhone 14 Cases Overwatch 2
Overwatch 1's Last Day is Oct. 2, Report Says

Overwatch 2 is set to be released shortly afterwards, on Oct. 4.

Overwatch logo
Overwatch 1's servers will come down just before the release of Overwatch 2.
Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment's popular multiplayer co-op shooter, is set to have its servers taken down on Oct. 2, just before the release of Overwatch 2, according to a report from Eurogamer.

"Roughly a day before Overwatch 2 launches, we're going to be taking down the Overwatch 1 servers," Overwatch 2 Commercial Lead Jon Spector told Eurogamer. "October 2nd really is the last day to go in and play Overwatch 1."

Spector said there will be a 27-hour gap between when Overwatch 1's servers are taken down and the launch of Overwatch 2 on Oct. 4. Current Overwatch players will also be given the ability to download Overwatch 2 ahead of launch if they predownload the game, Spector said.

"If they already have Overwatch 1, they'll get Overwatch 2 as basically an update from a systems perspective," Spector said. "You'll see, 'Update the game to Overwatch 2' as an option on your PC or console. If you're a new player, you'll see on 4th October, the ability to come in and download and play Overwatch 2 for free."

Blizzard did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

This announcement comes as Blizzard announced new details about the battle pass and monetization system for Overwatch 2, as well as the game's first new support-class hero since 2019.

For more on Overwatch 2, check out how the new game compares to the original, CNET's impression of the Overwatch 2 beta and five things CNET hopes to see in the new game.

