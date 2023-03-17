Osmos Plus Expands Into Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade's library of games grew Friday with the addition of survival-puzzle game Osmos Plus. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Developed by Hemisphere Games, Osmos Plus is an updated version of Osmos, which was released in 2009. Osmos was named Apple's iPad Game of the Year in 2010 and also won other awards.

In Osmos Plus, you control what the game calls a mote, which is like a single-cell organism. The goal of many of the game's maps is to survive by becoming the largest mote, and the only way to do that is by absorbing smaller motes around you.

You propel yourself around the map by ejecting some of your own mass from your body, making you smaller the more you move. Some other motes will also move around and absorb smaller motes, too, so you have to act fast or be consumed yourself. We aren't sure if this is what Charles Darwin meant when he said the most adaptable species survives, but he'd probably appreciate Osmos Plus, nonetheless.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.