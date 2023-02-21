1st-Gen iPhone at Auction Shopping at Costco as a Non-Member Microsoft Limits Bing's AI Chatbot Auroras on Jupiter's Moons Heart Disease Screenings 9 Cooking Hacks A World Without Google Search MCU Phase 5 Release Dates
One of the Best Games of 2022 Comes to PS Plus

This month is full of great games for subscribers.

Dan Ackerman
Oscar Gonzalez
forbidden-west
Horizon: Forbidden West heads to PS Plus. 
PlayStation

February is a big month for PlayStation Plus. Leading the pack of new games for the month is Horizon: Forbidden West, one of the best games of 2022, and it's available on the service starting Tuesday. 

Other major games heading to PS Plus this month are Resident Evil 7horror adventure game The Quarry and Borderlands 3. For those into retro games, PS Plus Premium subscribers (as opposed to Essential and Extra tier subscribers) will get access to two classic PlayStation 1 RPGs: Wild Arms 2 and The Legend of Dragoon. 

Here are some notable PlayStation Plus inclusions so far

There are some notable games on that list, but it also lacks the blockbuster Day 1 vibe of Xbox Game Pass, which has big debuts like Halo Infinite. Extra costs $15 a month, $40 for three months or $100 for a year. (In the UK it's £11, £32 or £84, respectively, and in Australia it's AU$19, AU$55 or AU$135.)

The more expensive Premium tier ($18 or £13.49 a month) also includes download and streaming access to about 500 older games, mostly from pre-PS4 consoles, most of which will run at 60 frames per second. It also includes access to game demos. You can try games like Horizon: Forbidden West, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Hot Wheels Unleashed. (Note: In Australia the Premium tier is called Deluxe and costs AU$22 a month.)

One of the better aspects of the new PS Plus is there are plenty of cult and indie favorites in the Extra/Premium tier. 

Here are some older or lesser-known picks so far:

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
  • XCOM 2
  • Greedfall
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity 
  • Tetris Effect 
  • Outer Wilds

One odd but interesting thing I noticed is there are a lot of Warhammer games included. I know next to nothing about Warhammer lore, but appreciate that it's so deep and wide-ranging. And I've enjoyed games like Inquisitor (like a sci-fi Diablo) and the recent Chaos Gate (like XCOM with space marines). If you're interested, the PS Plus list includes:

  • Chaosbane
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing
  • Inquisitor 
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Space Hulk Tactics 

I'll update this list as more games are added, and as my colleagues remind me of top-tier classics I've missed. 

