Old Man's Journey Joins Apple Arcade's Library of Games

Apple Arcade added Old Man's Journey, a thought-provoking puzzle game, to its catalog of titles on Friday. Old Man's Journey, from Broken Rules, the developers behind Eloh and Apple Arcade's Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, explores life's treasured moments, heartbreak and forging a new path.

Old Man's Journey was already available in the App Store for $5, but Apple Arcade subscribers can play today for no extra charge.

The game begins with the old man receiving a letter at his seaside cottage. He reads the note and after a moment of contemplation, packs a bag and sets off on an adventure. To get from one location to another, you as the player must manipulate the landscape to create paths for the old man to take. Along the way, the old man's travels unlock memories that give you clues about his past and where he's going.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.