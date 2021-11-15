Oculus Quest 2 comes with $50 store credit at Target, Amazon for Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset this holiday season, next week could be the best time to snag one. Target and Amazon will offer a $50 credit with the purchase of the VR headset, according to a Target advertisement and Amazon press release Monday. Although the Oculus Quest 2 appears to be full price at both retailers, the $50 store credit makes it the best deal on the VR headset this year.
Some important notes:
- The $50 store credit would be discounts on future purchases; you're still paying the full $300 price when you buy the headset.
- At Target, the deal appears to start on Sunday, Nov. 21 and will run through Saturday, Nov. 27. The promotional credit will be available at Amazon on Thursday, Nov. 25 for a 48-hour sales event.
- The store credit deal could be coming to more retailers as we inch closer to Black Friday.
We will update this story as more details become available. In the meantime, CNET collected the best Black Friday sales (and ad scans) from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more.
This story was updated after its original publication with some additional detail and context.