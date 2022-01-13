Nvidia's GeForce Now service can stream Fortnite on iPhone and Android

Epic Games

Over a year after Apple and Google removed the Fortnite online battle game from their respective app stores for iPhones, iPads or Android devices, chipmaker Nvidia has an answer. Sorta.

Nvidia said Thursday it will begin offering a test version of Fortnite through its GeForce Now game streaming service. People can already access the subscription service through the web browser on their devices, streaming some games for free in 1-hour gaming sessions, or $10 per month for more. Now, Nvidia said, it's worked with Fortnite maker Epic Games to create a version of the game that brings back touch controls, making it easier to play on a mobile device.

"While PC games in the GeForce Now library are best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, the introduction of touch controls built by the GeForce NOW team offers more options for players, starting with Fortnite," Nvidia said in a blog post announcing the move. The company added that it plans to offer more touch-friendly games in the future.

Both Apple and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nvidia's move offers eager gamers a way to somewhat circumvent Apple and Google, who removed Fortnite from their respective app stores in August, 2020 over a dispute about security and payments. Epic sued both companies, citing antitrust violations, an argument that so far largely lost in its first trial against Apple last year.

Since being kicked off both app stores, Epic's pushed Apple and Google to reverse their decisions. In the meantime, it's also sought ways to offer Fortnite to from outside the app store. On devices powered by Google's Android software, that's meant offering a direct download of the game, without Google's security protections. Apple devices can are only allowed to download apps from its App Store, effectively freezing Fortnite out until Nvidia's GeForce Now announcement.