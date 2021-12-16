Nvidia's GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription available for instant access

Lori Grunin/CNET

The wait is over for people looking forward to the RTX 3080 plan for GeForce Now, Nvidia's cloud-based game streaming service. The GeForce Now RTX 3080 subscription is available Thursday for instant access after preorders kicked off in October.

The new tier, which costs $100 for six months, joins GeForce Now's Free and Priority options. The RTX 3080 tier offers greater resolution and faster streaming speeds, which vary by device. The service improves the performance of Macs, PCs and Nvidia's own devices alike.

"The new tier of service transforms nearly any device into a gaming rig capable of streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs, native 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS on Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences," Nvidia said in a blog post on Thursday.

Cloud gaming improves performance by shifting rendering to a cloud server and streaming the image to your computer. Gamers can find cloud gaming from Amazon Luna, Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The RTX 3080 is the most expensive of these options, but just received CNET's editors' choice recognition.

Nvidia says it's offering a limited number of RTX 3080 subscriptions in this initial launch.