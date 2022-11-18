Nvidia Investigating Reports of Melting RTX 4090 Video Card Cables

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is a monster card with a huge price that generates a lot of heat. So much heat that it's damaging the cable connections.

The issue stems from connectors not fully plugged into the card, Nvidia said Friday in an update on its support page. There are about 50 cases of this happening according to the company, and it advises card owners to ensure the cable is firmly secured before plugging the card into the motherboard.

A few owners of the GeForce RTX 4090 cards began sharing pictures of burnt cable connections on the Nvidia subreddit just weeks after the card came out. The 12VHPWR adapter is the cable that goes from the computer's power supply to the card, and because of the power required to run RTX 4090, a lot of heat builds up, especially if the cable bends at a right angle in order to fit the giant card into a PC case.

Nvidia says it is working with its partners to replace the cards affected.

The GeForce RTX 4090 came out last month at a whopping price tag of $1,600. It's one of the best video cards available for PC gaming rigs, especially for those gamers who want to play games in 4K.