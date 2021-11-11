Elon Musk sells 2M Tesla shares Google Doodle for Veterans Day Home Sweet Home Alone review PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Nintendo's Black Friday games deals you can get right now

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild​, MarioKart 8 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate are on sale for up to $25 off.

cnet-black-friday-best-buy-zelda-breath-of-the-wild
Nintendo
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

You don't need to wait till Nov. 21 for Nintendo's Black Friday 2021 deals to grab some cheap(er) Nintendo Switch games: most of the titles are on sale right now. Discounts on these physical titles, which usually retail for $60 each, range between $10 and $20. No download codes are on sale yet. 

Most of the games have been out for a few years but as Nintendo very rarely gives discounts this makes sales events like this even sweeter. The "big one" is everyone's favorite open-world title The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild  but others include MarioKart 8, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Paper Mario.

Sadly the other bundle announced this week -- the Nintendo Switch and MarioKart 8 for $300 -- isn't live just yet so you'll have to wait a bit longer for that one. Also missing are The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Astral Chain.

The games on sale are as follows: