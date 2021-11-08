Nintendo's Black Friday deals will include a Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle, $20 off games

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Nintendo's Switch Black Friday deals have begun appearing online. On Monday the video game maker revealed its 2021 array of holiday deals which include a bundle of a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and $20 discounts on a variety of "select games."

The deal on the Switch console -- which is the original Switch not the company's new OLED model -- starts on Nov. 21 and bundles a Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Switch Online Individual Membership for $300 (a $70 savings). The deal will be available at "participating retailers" and "while supplies last."

It is also worth noting that the Switch Online membership, which you need to play games like Mario Kart or Smash Bros Ultimate online, will auto-renew after the three months are up. Rates for the subscription start at $4 per month when going on a month-to-month basis while prepaying for three months is $8. Prepaying for a full year is $20.

A number of notable games will be $40 (or $20 off their normal prices) later this month, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Splatoon 2.

The savings on games will run from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27. A full list can be found at Nintendo's site.

Other Black Friday Nintendo discounts will include $25 off Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo's exercise game for the Switch and $40 off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. With the savings, Ring Fit will drop to $55 while Mario Kart Live will be $60. As with the other game deals, this offer will run from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.