Nintendo warns of game-crashing Metroid Dread bug

Nintendo

Nintendo has warned of an issue in the newly released Metroid Dread that could cause the game to crash.

According to the company's support website, the error can occur near the end of the game if players destroy a door when a map marker is placed over said door. If this bug is triggered, players will receive an error message that says, "The software was closed because an error occurred," and the game will forcibly shut down.

Nintendo says it will release a patch resolving this issue "by the end of October." In the meantime, the company recommends players who have encountered the error to restart their game and remove the map marker from the door before destroying it to prevent the crash from occurring.

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience.



Learn more, including how to avoid the bug:https://t.co/iy1dDmOcJ7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2021

Metroid Dread launched for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8. The game marks the first new side-scrolling installment in the Metroid series in almost two decades, picking up after the events of 2002's Metroid Fusion for the Game Boy Advance.

It has also been a big hit with critics. "Though Metroid Dread will most certainly not be the last we see of Samus Aran, it is an effective capper for a particular era of the Metroid series. Metroid Dread is a terrific game, one that feels like coming home," Alessandro Fillari wrote in CNET's Metroid Dread review.