Nintendo warns of Animal Crossing DLC bug

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion is now live, but Nintendo has warned of an issue that can occur when playing the new DLC.

According to the company, players "may experience gameplay bugs" if they attempt to remodel a villager's home while their island's airport gate is open. Until a patch is released, Nintendo recommends players only remodel homes when the gate is closed. "As long as the airport gates are closed, you should not encounter these gameplay bugs when remodelling residents' homes on your island," the company tweeted.

Should you encounter these issues, Nintendo advises to end your play session, then close and re-launch the game. The company says it will release a patch resolving the bugs this month.

Happy Home Paradise is New Horizons' "first and only" paid expansion. Similar to the Happy Home Designer spinoff game for the Nintendo 3DS, the expansion lets you take on jobs designing dream vacation homes for characters.

Happy Home Paradise costs $25 to purchase, but players who subscribe to the newly launched Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack plan can access the DLC at no additional cost. An individual Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while an annual family plan membership -- which covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems -- costs $80.

New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion launched alongside a free 2.0 update that added a wealth of new content and items to the base game, including cooking DIY recipes and Brewster's cafe. A Series 5 set of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards is also now available at retailers.