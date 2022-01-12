Nintendo Switch's adorable new Kirby game gets a release date and new trailer

Nintendo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch on March 25, Nintendo has announced. Alongside the release date, the company shared a brand-new trailer showcasing new copy abilities and co-op gameplay.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land marks the pink puffball's first full 3D adventure. The game is set in a mysterious, post-apocalyptic land, where Kirby must rescue Waddle Dees from a sinister group of monsters known as the Beast Pack.

As in past games, Kirby can swallow up enemies and copy their powers. In addition to classic abilities like Sword and Ice, Kirby can gain several new copy powers in Forgotten Land, such as Drill and the gun-toting Ranger. You can see these new powers in action in the trailer below.

Between levels, players will visit an area called Waddle Dee Town, where they can play minigames and view online leaderboards. Nintendo also confirmed the game supports local co-op. A second player can pick up a controller and journey alongside Kirby as the spear-wielding Bandana Waddle Dee.

This year is a notable one for Kirby, as the series is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Nintendo shared a special anniversary wallpaper on the official Kirby Twitter account. The company also teased that "a variety of activities" to celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary are "coming soon."